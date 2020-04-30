The North Carolina Humanities Council recently named Warren County native Dr. James W. Clark, Jr. as this year’s recipient of its most prestigious honor, the John Tyler Caldwell Award for the Humanities.
According to the Humanities Council, Clark was selected for the award for his statewide impact and achievements as a program director, professor, North Carolina literary historian and public humanities scholar.
The award was established in 1990 to honor those who have strengthened the educational, cultural and civic life of North Carolinians through their life’s work. The award was named for its first recipient, the late Dr. John Tyler Caldwell, a founding member of the N.C. Humanities Council.
Pending any schedule changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public awards ceremony and reception are planned for Oct. 29 in Charlotte.
A Warren County foundation
Clark, a native of Vaughan, credits the strong sense of community and education he received in Warren County for laying the foundation for his future pursuits.
The son of the late James William Clark and Edith Nelson Clark, he cherishes memories of growing up in the Vaughan community, where his family farmed and operated a service station and general store. Clark also remembers the excitement related to the building of Lake Gaston and Eaton’s Ferry Bridge.
Clark loved Vaughan’s strong sense of community where everyone was made to feel welcome, and its residents were always willing to help each other.
As he grew up, Clark made observations which would influence his educational path and lifelong interest in the humanities.
“Early on, I was fascinated with excellent communication, whether in church, family conversation or school,” Clark told the newspaper on Monday.
He attended Littleton High School, with its 400 students, from the time he was a young boy through his high school years. Clark fondly recalled Mrs. Bell, the librarian, who also taught subjects ranging from Latin to math courses.
He was among a class of 27 students who graduated from Littleton High School in 1961. He recalled that many of his classmates went on to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill or Duke University in Durham.
Both universities played a strong role in Clark’s life as he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from UNC and a doctoral degree in English from Duke.
A multifaceted career
Clark became a professor of English at N.C. State University in Raleigh in 1967 and remained until retiring in 2005. He currently serves as English Professor Emeritus.
From 1993-2003, he served in a statewide role as director of the Humanities Extension/Publications Program within N.C. State’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Among its work, the program produced the video series, “Talk About Writing,” which featured such notables as Doris Waugh Betts, Warren County native Reynolds Price and Fred Chappell, all Caldwell Award honorees.
His literary career has included editing “The Lost Boy,” Thomas Wolfe’s novella, in 1992. Clark published “Clover All Over,” a history of North Carolina 4-H, in 1984 and worked on an expanded edition as N.C. State prepared to celebrate its centennial in 2009. The updated history, “Clover All Over: North Carolina’s First 4-H Century,” was published in 2010.
Clark currently serves as an archivist and committee chairman of the N.C. 4-H History and Learning Center at Millstone 4-H Camp in Richmond County.
He has served as president of The Paul Green Foundation, The Thomas Wolfe Society and The North Carolina Literary and Historical Association.
At this time, Clark serves as president of The North Caroliniana Society, as a board member of Carolina Public Humanities and as chairman of the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.
He was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame in 2017 and the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame the following year.
Continued ties with Warren County
In 2018, Clark published “Finding and Keeping Vaughan, N.C.: Our Hometown,” which focused on the social and political history of his home community. The volume is available free of charge and may be found through an online search for title and author.
Clark discussed his publication during Preservation Warrenton’s “All About Town … A Talk Series” in 2019.
He previously returned to Warrenton as a speaker for Preservation Warrenton’s 2017 “All About Town” series. At that time, he focused on Warren County native Nathaniel Macon, who served in the American Revolution and represented North Carolina in both houses of Congress. Macon’s home place at Lake Gaston, Buck Spring, is now home to Buck Spring Park, which is owned by Warren County.
Coming full circle
Clark’s selection as the 2020 Caldwell Award recipient in a sense brings his career full circle to the time he joined the faculty at N.C. State, a time when Caldwell was serving as the university’s chancellor.
Clark treasures the 10 years that he worked under Caldwell’s leadership, considering him as a mentor for himself and his colleagues in all departments at the university.
“He was the right personality to evolve N.C. State from an agricultural college to a university with the standing it has today,” Clark said.
He described Caldwell as a dynamic speaker who was accessible to everyone on campus. Clark recalled that his mentor regularly greeted people as he walked around N.C. State. Caldwell welcomed invitations to speak in classrooms, no matter whether the students were freshmen or seniors.
Clark is grateful to receive an honor bearing the name of the chancellor who influenced his life as he made the transition from college student to university faculty member.
“I could not be more thrilled,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.