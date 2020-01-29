Ridgeway resident Bryan Fuller finds his greatest fulfillment as Warren County 4-H Warren Advocating for Youth coordinator in helping local youth turn their lives around on the way to becoming productive adults. He began his duties in that position in mid-December.
A Warren County native, he is the son of Willie and Patrina Fuller of Warrenton and a graduate of Warren County High School.
Fuller spent two years at East Carolina University in Greenville working toward a degree in Nursing before returning to Warren County and taking a different career path. He worked six years for Warren County Schools, first as a long-term substitute teacher and then as a teacher assistant with the Alternative Learning Program. He also was a coach in the Warren County High School athletic department.
“(Warren County) is home for me. I always wanted to give back to the community,” he said.
Through his work with 4-H W.A.Y., Fuller works with Program Director Crystal Smith, Warren County Cooperative Extension director, to meet needs of juveniles and at-risk youth.
Fuller sees similarities between his current position and his work with the Alternative Learning Program in helping students with behavioral issues and enjoys the opportunity to work directly with families. As 4-H W.A.Y. coordinator, he makes home visits and talks to parents to identify the source of a youth’s behavior problems.
“I have constant communication with parents,” Fuller said. “I am able to gauge the situation, what is behind the behavior, and am able to help (youth) better.”
The 4-H W.A.Y. Program covers services for youth who have already committed offenses and those designed to help youth before their behavior escalates.
Some youth are referred to the community service/restitution component of the program after being ordered in juvenile court to complete community service and pay restitution. Others are referred by school resource officers to the Teen Court component for offenses such as fighting, being disruptive in class or talking back to the teacher. Teen Court focuses on helping young offenders who commit misdemeanors turn their lives around.
Youth may appear in Teen Court instead of regular juvenile court with the understanding that if they successfully complete their sentence, the offense will not appear on their juvenile record or be referred back to juvenile court.
In the presence of a judge, student volunteers present the case and serve in various courtroom roles, including that of jury. After hearing the case, the jury orders sanctions that must include community service, lifestyle classes and jury duty.
Fuller explained that the lifestyle classes, a mandatory part of both community service/restitution and Teen Court, include such topics as self-confidence, effective communication, problem-solving and resolving conflict.
To help youth before their behavior reaches the offense level, 4-H W.A.Y. offers the Leading Into Tomorrow referral-based mentorship program for middle school students. Fuller said that school resource officers, principals and assistant principals may refer young people to the program.
Weekly sessions covering life skills will be held at Warren County Middle School beginning next month with plans to add literacy and tutoring components in the future.
L.I.T. will also match participating youth with an adult volunteer who will serve as a mentor. Fuller said that the adult volunteer will provide someone the youth can trust to discuss goals, and will guide the youth along the right direction in life.
Both youth volunteers for Teen Court and adult volunteers for the mentoring program are needed. Fuller said that 4-H W.A.Y. will provide training. A background check is required for adult volunteers. For more information, email Bryan Fuller at bryanfuller@warrencountync.gov; or call 252-257-3640 or 252-213-7246.
