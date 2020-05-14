The N.C. Department of Transportation is asking for input from the public in spotting locations where vegetation is becoming a safety issue along local roadways.
Last week, DOT announced a decline in revenue and that the department had fallen below the statutorily mandated cash floor of $293 million. According to state law, once the department falls below the cash floor, it can no longer enter into new contracts that spend money on transportation projects, including negotiating right of way purchases on projects not underway, purchasing additional equipment, supplies or services for transportation projects unless obligated under an existing contract, and awarding new construction or repair contracts.
However, the department is continuing active projects, maintaining existing infrastructure with existing supplies and staff, continuing to operate Department of Motor Vehicle functions, responding to emergency situations with existing staff and materials, paying incoming invoices from private sector companies as long as funds exist, and hiring new employees for critical, safety-related positions for DMV functions.
Related to the department’s ongoing functions, the newspaper contacted DOT about mowing roadside vegetation, and a DOT spokesman said that overall mowing has been reduced. Efforts are being concentrated where taller grass is a safety hazard and causes issues for the sight distancing of drivers, he said, such as where someone is pulling out on a road from a side road, has trouble seeing traffic far enough away to make it safe to pull out, or in some instances, on a curvy road.
He added that public input is needed in spotting locations where vegetation is becoming a safety issue, particularly in areas like Warren County, which has more than 1,200 lane miles of state roads, making it difficult for DOT personnel to check on a constant basis.
Citizens who would like to report overgrown vegetation on a roadside, a downed or missing stop sign, damaged guard rail, or similar DOT-related issue is asked to go online to ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/default.aspx, and under Report a Problem to NCDOT, use the link for Other NCDOT Issue or Question and provide specific location information. The information will be forwarded to the local DOT office for handling, the spokesman said.
