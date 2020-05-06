Before executive orders shuttered certain businesses and advised people to stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, David Gardner had heard from the furniture association that he would be able to keep his business running as long as he could operate using social distancing.
“We sell appliances, so we are considered an essential business,” Gardner said of Warrenton Furniture Exchange at 115 E. Franklin St., Warrenton.
To help protect employees and customers, Gardner, third generation owner of the business started by Simon Gardner in 1934, said he and his staff spend extra time cleaning high touch areas like door bars and desktops where they meet with customers. They have hung a shower curtain at the front counter so they can talk with customers without sharing germs.
So far, Gardner said none of the store’s employees have expressed concern about continuing to work.
“We took a positive approach to it,” he said. “We let them know that we were cleaning first thing in the morning. … They see us cleaning, and they realize we are serious about staying safe.”
Customers have also responded well. Gardner said they aren’t seeing as many families with children coming in as they have in the past. When families do come in, he finds out who will be making the purchasing decision, and finds a comfortable spot for everyone else to wait.
“We’re trying to serve everyone equally and be mindful of their safety as well as ours,” he said.
Customer flow, however, has noticeably decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of people, when told to stay home, they did exactly that for their own safety,” Gardner said. “However, it has been counterproductive to our sales. We have some people that we know well and we’ve dealt with before calling us on the phone and say, ‘Do you remember what I looked at?’ and I say yes because I’ve got notes on it, and they’ll say, ‘Well, I’m ready to buy it’ and we deliver it.”
But not everybody knows what they want, so Gardner said he and his staff just handle every situation the best they can.
If somebody calls on the phone who is possibly sick and wants to purchase something that is non-returnable, like a mattress, the caller or someone they trust like a family member has to come to the store to make the selection. Gardner said that mattresses are wrapped in plastic for protection from germs, and noted that it is essential in times like this to get a good night’s sleep.
“It will pay you for your health to sleep on a good mattress, and we can provide those,” he said.
Currently, mattresses are on sale, and Warrenton Furniture Exchange is honoring a huge La-Z-Boy sale for the entire month of May, Gardner said, not just on recliners, but on everything they make including sofas, sleepers, sectionals, special orders and in-stock items. There are also good values on furniture crafted from reclaimed wood finished and shipped from a plant in Texas, he added.
The store is large enough that customers and staff can be socially distant, Gardner said, while conversing about selections.
The store is still making deliveries, with employees wearing gloves and masks. Before entering customers’ homes they ask if anyone inside is sick. If someone is sick, they request that the person go into another room and close the door while the delivery is being made, Gardner said.
“We’re trying to be mindful of the needs of our customers and our employees at the same time,” he added.
An eternal optimist, Gardner looks forward to getting past this pandemic and seeing what’s next for Warrenton Furniture Exchange.
“We consider it a privilege to be able to do business in this town. I am excited about the future of Warrenton,” he said. “New businesses that have been started in the last few years continue to flourish, and the promise of other new businesses coming to the area is a bright spot on the horizon.”
Warrenton Furniture Exchange is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Contact the store by calling 252-257-3693.
