Francois Youakim, front right, and his family members, new owner/operators of The Historic Magnolia Manor, a bed and breakfast and event venue on Pet Burwell Road south of Warrenton, celebrate their recent acquisition with Warrenton and county officials and members of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon cutting held on Saturday. Family members entertained with a selection of hors d’oeuvres and tours of the property.
