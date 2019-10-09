Abigail Ashley Markle, 31, of Warrenton, last week was sentenced to up to 1.5 years in the Department of Adult Correction followed by probation after pleading guilty to drug-related charges during the Sept. 30 session of Warren County Criminal Superior Trial Court. She appeared before Judge John M. Dunlow.
Markle and co-defendants Tonaka Cook Cook, 41, of Dorothy Lane, Warrenton, and Dana Renee Shearin, 40, of Dorothy Drive, Warrenton, faced multiple charges related to obtaining and attempting to obtain prescription medications from Warrenton pharmacies by impersonating medical practitioners or their associates. The charges came as a result of incidents that occurred in April 2018.
According to court documents filed in the case, Markle was accused of obtaining or attempting to obtain with the co-defendants hundreds of Lorazapam, Xanax and Ambien pills from Walgreens and Futrell pharmacies by calling in prescriptions representing herself as a Dr. Meyer or an associate of Dr. Meyer and using the physician’s Drug Enforcement Administration number.
After pleading guilty to two counts of felony obtain a controlled substance by fraud/forgery, Markle was sentenced to seven months to 1.5 years in the Department of Adult Correction.
She pled guilty to two counts of felony impersonate practitioner/use DEA number and was sentenced to eight-19 months in the DAC at the expiration of the previous sentence. The sentenced was suspended, and Markle was ordered to complete 24 months of supervised probation, pay court costs and a $600 attorney fee, and to undergo a substance abuse assessment.
In addition, she pled guilty to two counts of felony conspire to obtain a controlled substance by false pretense. Markle was sentenced to 150 days in North Carolina’s Statewide Misdemeanant Confinement Program at the expiration of the previous sentence. The sentence was suspended upon the same conditions.
The following charges were dismissed: two counts each of felony obtain property by false pretense, felony conspire to obtain property by false pretense and misdemeanor conspire to impersonate a practitioner.
Cook is serving supervised probation after pleading guilty to two counts of felony obtain a controlled substance by fraud/forgery and two counts of misdemeanor impersonate a practitioner in February.
Shearin is currently serving supervised probation after pleading guilty in October 2018 to two counts of felony obtain a controlled substance by fraud/forgery and two counts of felony impersonate a practitioner/use DEA number.
With last week’s pleas, the case has concluded.
