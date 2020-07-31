The monthly attendance rate for students in the Warren County school system averaged 92.75 percent for the 2019-20 school year.
Warren County Schools Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart presented the year’s attendance report during the board of education’s June 9 meeting.
The report takes into consideration that the school system used three different calendars during the year that just ended: year-round, which began the school year in July 2019; semester, which began in early August 2019; and traditional, which began in late August. Therefore, a school month is considered to consist of 20 instructional days.
Attendance averaged 94.49 percent in the first school month. In the second and third months, attendance average just over 93 percent.
By month four, attendance dropped to 92.88 percent. Attendance averaged 92.06 percent in month five. However, it dropped to 90.58 percent in the sixth month of the school year.
Stewart noted that the decrease coincided with the time that the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions began to impact North Carolina. He said that parents may have worried about sending their children to school. Stewart added that the attendance rate also could have been affected because students who have been suspended are counted as having excused absences.
Schools across the state closed in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus as remote learning became the norm for Warren County Schools and in other school districts.
Stewart observed that attendance at the elementary school level typically is slightly higher than attendance at middle and high schools.
A breakdown of attendance averages for 2019-20 by school is as follows: Mariam Boyd Elementary School, 92.02 percent; Vaughan Elementary School, 93.05 percent; Northside K-8 School, 91.03 percent; Warren County Middle School, 89.94 percent; Warren County High School, 92.86 percent; Warren Early College High School, 96.27 percent; Warren New Tech High School, 93.21 percent.
Stewart told the board that the 10-year attendance average for the school district is 93 percent with all schools averaging more than 90 percent attendance from the 2010-11 school year to the present.
