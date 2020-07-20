A primer on processing your own meats
In the midst of the COVID-19 and the shortages at the grocery stores, one of the most common questions I received was “What are the rules for processing meats ourselves?” Many times, the person asking is taken aback from the rather strict guidelines put in place by the NCDA and the USDA for meat that is going to be sold off the farm.
Just like any wildlife harvested for meat for consumption that can be butchered at home, livestock can be done the same way if it is to feed your family, but it cannot be sold in any way. When meat is being sold or planning to be sold/transported, a meat handler’s license is required. The NCDA defines a meat handler licensee as an individual or business that engages in receiving and/or storing, transporting and/or selling (wholesale and/or retail) of fully marked, labeled and wholesome meat and/or poultry product.
All such product must bear a state or federal inspection legend on the final product at the time of sale. Opening of product containers for further processing or repackaging is not permitted. Note that state inspected product may not be shipped across state lines.
When a meat product is to be sold across state lines, a USDA license is required rather than just a NCDA license. You also need to be aware of the abattoir you plan on using to process your animal if they are actually a certified and inspected facility. A custom slaughter facility is a slaughter and processing facility that does not have a state or federal inspector on duty and therefore the meats from these facilities are not considered state- or federally inspected meats.
These establishments are regularly inspected for overall sanitation, but the animals themselves are not inspected for disease. Custom slaughter operations are typically thought to process deer meat for hunters. But they offer services for people who want any animal slaughtered or processed for their own personal use. The meat is cut, packaged, and labeled “not for sale.” These meats are returned to the owner of the animal and cannot be sold.
When it comes to poultry meat sales, there are different guidelines of how they can be slaughtered and packaged depending on your level of production. The NCDA Meat and Poultry Divisions website (http://www.ncagr.gov/meatpoultry/) is a great resource for finding out information on processing poultry, as well as any other farm-raised meat product.
For more information on this or any other agriculture related programs, contact Matthew Place at matthew_place@ncsu.edu.
