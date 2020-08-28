Warren County Schools last week announced plans regarding Chromebooks and student meals as it adapts to the ever-changing educational landscape created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Chromebooks
Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart said that the Chromebooks which Warren County Schools ordered in June to allow for virtual learning are still delayed.
Before the new school year began on Aug. 17, the school system sent home three weeks’ worth of educational packets in the hopes that the Chromebooks would arrive within that time period.
Stewart previously said that school systems across the country have felt the impact of a backlog in Chromebook production. However, he said that the manufacturer told him that Warren County Schools is at the top of the list because its order was placed early.
Stewart said last week that Warren County Schools is working on a secondary plan and hopes to have Chromebooks available for students in early September. Additional information is expected soon.
Student meals
Warren County Schools has also developed a plan for distributing meals to students beginning Sept. 1. Until then, parents will be able to pick up breakfasts and lunches at Northside K-8 School, Vaughan Elementary School, and Warren County High School.
After schools closed in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these three sites opened as feeding sites for children and youth across the county. However, Warren County Schools Child Nutrition Director Daniel Harris told the board of education earlier this month that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will not continue after Aug. 31.
That means that beginning on Sept. 1, the only youth who will be eligible to receive breakfasts and lunches will be those who attend schools in the Warren County public school district.
Harris said that Warren County Schools will open all of its schools except Warren Early College High School and Warren New Tech High School for meal distribution. Students at WECHS and WNTHS will receive meals at Warren County High School.
Breakfasts and lunches may be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays.
Harris said that a meal card was included in the information packets sent home to parents. Parents who did not receive meal cards should contact Tiffany Tucker at Warren County Schools by calling 252-257-3184, ext. 1240.
Under the new federal guidelines, anyone who is picking up meals for a student must present his or her meal card in order to receive breakfasts and lunches.
There is one exception. If students are riding with the person picking up the meals, they may provide their lunch numbers.
Harris said that information about additoinal changes will be posted on the school system website at warrenk12nc.org. Click on “Menu” and then “Departments.” Look for the Child Nutrition Department heading, and click on that. Beginning Sept. 1, menus will be posted to the site as well, Harris said.
