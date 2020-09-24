Warren County Schools has announced no plans to reconsider its decision to continue virtual learning for all students through the end of the semester.
A Sept. 17 announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper gives the state’s public school districts the option to open elementary schools for in-person learning beginning on Oct. 5.
On Friday, Sept. 18, School System Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart indicated that Warren County Schools continues to operate under the Warren County Board of Education’s Sept. 8 decision to continue virtual learning through Dec. 18.
During that meeting, Stewart advised the board to extend virtual learning beyond the original Oct. 9 date for several reasons: a number of North Carolina universities moved from in-person to online classes due to the number of COVID-19 cases among students; COVID-19 cases have been reported at a number of schools that began the year with in-person learning, and those schools have moved to virtual learning or are thinking about doing so; the number of COVID-19 cases dramatically increased between July 14 and Sept. 1 in counties surrounding Warren, where some WCS staff members live; and because a significant number of school system staff members are older adults, meaning that they fall into one of the high-risk categories for contracting COVID-19.
Nothing calling for the board to reconsider its decision was on the agenda for the board’s Sept. 22 work session/business meeting, which occurred after press time. See the Sept. 30 print edition of The Warren Record and the News section on the newspaper’s website, warrenrecord.com, for information about the Tuesday meeting.
Armory Civic Center
At the request of the Warren County Board of Commissioners, the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton will be open to students who do not have access to the internet or have trouble accessing it at home.
The Armory, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton, will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
When they enter the Armory, students and parents will undergo health screenings, and parents must sign a waiver.
Masks are required to enter the Armory. All students younger than high school must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.
Students should bring their own laptop and headphones.
No more than 30 people will be allowed inside at one time. If the building is at capacity, WiFi is available in the parking lot until 8 p.m. Students will be allowed inside when space becomes available.
Warren County Memorial Library
Warren County Memorial Library, located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton, will be open to the public from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
People may check out books in person, and students may access WiFi inside the building. Masks are required.
Students should bring their laptops or other devices. A limited number of computers will be available. Work tables have been set up in the regular library area and the community meeting room.
If the building has reached capacity, WiFi may be accessed in the library parking lot.
Other drive-in hot spots
Warren County Schools has announced an expanded list of drive-in technology hot spots across the community.
The hot spots will be open on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Parking lots at the following locations may be utilized as drive-in hot spots:
• Warren County Recreation Complex, 840 U.S. Hwy. 158 bypass, Warrenton
• Warren County Community Center, 111 W. Franklin St., Warrenton.
• Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 10614 U.S. Hwy. 158, Littleton
• A&S Pest Control and adjoining offices, 281 U.S. Hwy. 1 south, Norlina
• Littleton Volunteer Fire Department, 226 US Hwy. 158, Littleton
• Vaughan Elementary School, 2936 US Hwy. 158 east, Macon (Vaughan community)
• Mariam Boyd Elementary School, 203 Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton
• Northside K-8 School: 164 Elementary Ave., Norlina
• Warren County Middle School: 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton
• Warren County High School: 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton
• Warren Early College High School, housed on the Vance-Granville Community College Warren Campus, 210 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton
• Warren New Tech High School, 219 Hwy. 158 bypass, Warrenton
Stewart said that parents who do not have transportation to these hot spots should contact their child’s school about obtaining an individual hot spot. If the hot spot does not work where the family lives, arrangements can be made for lessons and school work to be provided on flash drives.
