Warren County Middle School Principal Tracy Neal has been named Warren County Schools’ 2019-20 Principal of the Year, her second such honor in her tenure with the local school system. Her previous award came in 2017 while she was principal at Warren Early College High School
As she did her previous award, Neal considers her most recent honor as evidence of the power of being part of a team of educators and community members dedicated to helping students.
“I share this recognition of being Principal of the Year with parents, teachers, staff, my administrative team, district office leadership and the school board,” she said.
A Warren County native, she is the daughter of Shirley A. Darnell, who resides in the local area, and the late John W. Neal. She is a member of Reedy Creek Baptist Church.
A Warren County High School graduate, she attended Vance-Granville Community College to pursue her dream of a service-oriented job where she could work directly with the public.
Neal was working as a financial secretary at WCMS when Danylu Hundley, who was principal at the time, suggested that she return to school so that she could become a teacher. Neal did not imagine herself as a teacher, but she realized that she wanted to be able to do more for students.
She took Hundley’s advice and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from N.C. Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount. Neal became a teacher at WCMS in 2007 and knew that she had made the right career choice. She loved watching “the light bulb go off” when she could tell that her students understood difficult lessons and seeing her students succeed in school. In 2010, Neal became a Digital Media teacher at Warren New Tech High School.
After Neal had been teaching several years, the feeling that has become the theme of her career took hold once again. She wanted to be able to do more for local students and asked then-superintendent Dr. Ray Spain about masters degree programs offered through the Warren County school district.
Soon afterward, the Northeast Leadership Academy program began at N.C. State University in Raleigh to prepare educators to serve as principals, especially in economically disadvantaged school districts where filling principals’ positions can be difficult. Spain asked Neal if she would be interested, and she said “yes.”
Through NELA, Neal earned a master’s degree in School Administration and completed a principal internship at the former South Warren Elementary School, where she worked under the leadership of then-principal Dr. Tony Cozart.
Neal went on to serve as an assistant principal at Warren County High School before becoming principal at WECHS in 2015. She has served as principal at Warren County Middle School since July 2018.
For Neal, returning to WCMS has been meaningful as it brings her educational career full circle to where it began. She considers it rewarding to help prepare students for high school and aid in their academic and social growth.
“(The most rewarding aspect) is working with children every day, helping them meet their academic goals, to build relationships with students and staff and making a difference in the lives of children,” she said.
Neal loves partnering with her team of teachers, administrators and other school personnel, describing them as having drive, determination, knowledge and caring hearts for children.
“My team and I work tirelessly to give students the opportunity learn, grow and soar toward achieving their academic goals,” Neal said.
She also expressed gratitude for being able to work closely with other Warren County principals at all grade levels to seek advice when needed.
Neal is grateful for the honor of being named Principal of the Year for a second time, but humbly defers the accolade from herself to those she works with at WCMS and the local school district.
“(Education) is a team effort in the district,” she said. “With the support of others, we are able to give kids’ opportunities.”
