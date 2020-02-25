A grocery store considering opening in the former Just Save location on East Macon Street in Warrenton wants to know what Warren County citizens consider most important in a grocery store.
Citizens are invited to attend a meeting at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, where they will be allowed to voice their opinions and preferences.
How do citizens choose a grocery store? How important are convenience and quality?
Citizens are urged to attend to share ideas about what will make a successful local grocery store.
For more information, contact Stacy Woodhouse, Warren County Economic Development director, 252-257-3114, or Robert Davie, Warrenton town administrator, 252-257-1122.
