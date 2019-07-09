The Manson community is mourning the loss of a father, his daughter and grandson who lost their lives in an apparent murder-suicide on Monday afternoon.
Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams spoke to reporters about the case during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
He reported that the Warren County 911-dispatch center received a call about a domestic dispute at the Ellington Road, Manson, home of John Darnell Hargrove, 52, Monday around 2:15 p.m. About five minutes later, a second call came in that shots had been fired.
Williams said that officers found four people lying on the floor of the residence when they arrived at the scene. He identified the adults as Jada Swindell, Hargrove’s 21-year-old daughter, who died at the scene from apparent stab wounds, and Hargrove, who died at the scene from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The other two victims were juveniles, Williams said. One of them, Swindell’s 4-year-old son, was transported to Maria Parham Health in Henderson and taken by medical helicopter to Duke University Hospital, where he died during surgery Monday night. The 15-year-old daughter of family friend Deshana Smith was recovering at Duke Tuesday afternoon.
Williams told reporters that deputies have been called to the Manson home several times in the past.
Sheriff’s office investigators believe that Monday’s violence stemmed from an argument between Hargrove and Swindell, and that Hargrove shot the other victims before turning the gun on himself, the sheriff said. Investigators believe that the 15-year-old placed the 911 calls.
Williams said that investigators have spoken with Delores Swindell, mother of Jada Swindell, and family friend Deshana Smith, mother of the 15-year-old. Neither of the mothers was at the scene at the time of the shooting.
While the scene remains under the control of the sheriff’s office, Williams said that there is no further danger to the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.