“Grant Writing A to Z” will be the topic of a workshop sponsored by regional grant maker Triangle North Healthcare Foundation on Thursday, February 20, at Suite A of Garnett Street Station, 208 N. Garnett St., Henderson. Two sessions will be offered, one at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m.
Presenters for the workshop will be Triangle North Healthcare Foundation’s executive director Val Short and Carolyn Powell, grants coordinator, who will share basic grant writing techniques and tips. They will also discuss the foundation’s grant-making opportunities, funding priorities and application process.
There is no charge for the workshop, but space is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, email grants@tnhfoundation.org or call 252-430-8415.
