The beginning of 2020 brings with it not only the start of a new year, but a new decade and the feeling of optimism about the possibilities that milestones bring.
At the same time, the arrival of January provides an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the previous year, not only in one’s life, but in the community as a whole.
Let us now take a look at some of the people and events that shaped the history of Warren County over the first six months of 2019.
January
Congressman G.K. Butterfield was appointed by House Majority Whip-Elect James E. Clyburn to serve as chief deputy whip for the 116th Congress when it convened.
It was reported that Jacob Campbell, a lieutenant with the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, was honored as the department’s Fireman of the Year.
It also was reported that Warren County resident Bill Overby was named volunteer of the month for Rebuilding Hope, Inc., a Henderson-based ministry that shares Christian love and the message of the Gospel by providing home repairs for people in need in and around the Henderson area.
During its January meeting, the Norlina Town Board adopted revisions to the town’s zoning ordinance to establish two new zoning classification within the town limits: shopping center commercial business district and neighborhood commercial business district.
Warren County High School senior Reuben Palmer concluded his high school football career at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he helped the North defeat the South in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.
Warren County native Karen Moseley became the president of the Health Enhancement Research Organization, a national nonprofit organization based in Minnesota.
Evangelist Angela Powell, daughter of the late Ida and Percell Downey of Warrenton, was ordained as pastor of Arch Angels International Deliverance Ministry in Oxford.
Warren County High School Principal LaAlice Hopkins tendered her resignation. Veteran educator Carolyn Faucette served as interim principal for several months before WCHS alumnus John Green was named the school’s principal in August.
Warren County Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Aerospace Academy students were preparing for the Team America Rocketry Challenge sponsored by the Aerospace Industries Association and National Association of Rocketry by building 1.5-foot rockets from kits. The students then measured the distance a rocket traveled, height reached, length of flight and whether the rocket could be recovered.
Citizens stood and applauded county commissioners after the board voted unanimously on Jan. 16 to adopt countywide zoning following a months-long campaign by citizens to have the measure passed.
Warren County appointed Katherine Brafford as finance director during a special meeting. She came to the county after most recently serving as finance director in Pender County.
February
It was reported that Antonio Percell Jones, 22, of Norlina, was sentenced to 23 to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the 2016 shooting death of a Norlina man.
It was also reported that Nevada-based Planet Earth Property Management, Inc. purchased the former Norlina High School property with plans to operate apartments for senior citizens in the main classroom building on Walker Avenue.
Norlina Town Commissioner Claude “Scooter” Edwards resigned after serving on the board since 2011. Former town commissioner Lou Stultz was later appointed to serve the remainder of his term, to conclude in November.
Radio personality and music historian Howard Burchette gave a presentation on Maurice White and the musical history of Earth, Wind & Fire during a program at Warren County Memorial Library.
A number of Warren County youth landed roles in McGregor Hall of Henderson’s production of “Charlotte’s Web.”
Warren County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ray Spain announced his retirement, effective June 30, after a career in education which began in 1969 in Enfield. He became superintendent here in 2003. Later in February, the Warren County Board of Education entered into a contract with the N.C. School Boards Association to handle the superintendent search process.
Warren County High School seniors Timothy Edwards, Talik Jones and Reuben Palmer signed with Chowan University in Murfreesboro to continue their football careers together.
Norlina’s Andrew Jackson Hundley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4096 marked the completion of renovations made possible through grants from Halifax Electric Membership Corporation and contributions from individuals to honor local residents who served their country in the military.
Circa, Life in Wake Today magazine featured the town of Warrenton in its 2019 first quarter issue as a “Driveable Destination.”
The Warren County Community Center celebrated Black History Month with a special program which included the recognition of two local residents who have played vital roles in its history — Louise R. Burnette and Felton B. Davis.
Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Michael Kearney, Sr. and Conieka Stevenson-Kearney announced the graduation of their son, Second Lieutenant Michael Kearney, Jr., from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. He graduated in the top 10 percent of his class, earning the Distinguished Graduate award with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
Warren New Tech High School History teacher Michael Williams announced his resignation, effective Feb. 28, to accept a position as education projects manager with the National Humanities Center in the Research Triangle Park.
The Rev. Corey Brooks, pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeway, and three church members, Steve and Susan Bender, and Charity Norwood, were making plans for a summer mission trip to Arctic Village, Alaska.
Former U.S. Rep. Frank W. Ballance, Jr., of Raleigh passed away at the age of 77. He had served the local community and beyond in the North Carolina Senate, U.S. Congress and in other capacities.
It was reported that Lake Gaston quilter Cathy Wiggins, known for pioneering the art of quilting leather, would be featured in a solo exhibit at the Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival in Virginia.
Warren County American Legion Post 547 was presented the William T. Joyner Rehabilitation Award and two pendants from the American Legion Department of North Carolina for membership.
March
Norlina resident George Baskerville retired as head custodian at Warren New Tech High School after a career with Warren County Schools that spanned 30 years.
Norlina native Rachel Aycock realized her dream of operating the Whistle Stop Café on Hyco Street in Norlina, opening it as Rachels Whistle Stop as its new owner.
Three Warren Early College High School students were among the winners in traditional Native American dance competition during the Carolina Indian Circle Powwow: Cameron Richardson, Taylor Williams and Trevor Hedgepeth.
Warren County High School senior Zianne Richardson became the fourth Warren County student to receive the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship, which pays all expenses for four years of undergraduate study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Delegate Charles Jefferson and alternate Julius Mann represented Warren County at the North Carolina Senior Tar Heel Legislature.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Rho Tau Omega Chapter observed its 30th anniversary with a special celebration.
A group of Mariam Boyd Elementary School students escaped with minor injuries when their activity bus overturned on Highway 1001 in the Greenwood Village area just west of Warrenton.
Cooks Chapel Baptist Church began a new ministry partnering with the Warren County Department of Social Services to make funds available to assist area residents with necessities such as medicine, transportation and utilities.
St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church in Inez held an installation service for pastor-elect Elder J. Douglas Joyner.
Leah Boone celebrated her birthday by asking those who attended her party to bring monetary donations for Warren County Animal Ark. The event raised $450 for the completion of a new dog playground at the local animal shelter.
April
The Warren County Growers Association Farmers Market opened in April to begin its 10th season of operation.
The Norlina Town Board accepted the terms of a $114,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant/loan for the purchase of four police cars.
Warren County High School senior football standouts De’Karri Green and Dontrez Waddell signed with Livingstone College in Salisbury to play football for the Blue Bears.
It was reported that longtime friends Kimberly Young and Melissa Lynch joined forces to open Forever Young Salon in downtown Warrenton.
Theaoseus Theaboyd “T.T.” Clayton, Sr., a longtime Warrenton attorney and husband of former Congresswoman Eva Clayton died at the age of 88.
Warren Early College High School freshman Taj Gupton was selected to participate in the National Youth Leadership Forum in the Washington, D.C. area in the summer.
Otta Cheston Coleman, a Waren County native, was recognized as one of the 2019 Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology by the National Diversity Council.
Warren Early College High School senior Ellen Denning was awarded the North Carolina Association of Educational Office Professionals Barbara Peeler Scholarship Award.
Warren County Schools denied a request from Native American students to be allowed to wear cultural articles of honor — such as eagle feathers and beaded caps — for graduation. During the school board’s May meeting, it was suggested that the school system would reconsider the decision in the future to develop a policy which would reflect the rights of all students while respecting the dignity of graduation ceremonies.
A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate completion of construction at the Warren County Emergency Services facility on Hwy. 158 bypass near Warrenton.
Warren County High School softball standout Nicky Heisler signed to play the sport at the college level at N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro.
LeLonnie Elizabeth Caison was honored as Miss Haliwa-Saponi Indian Princess during the tribe’s 54th Annual Blooming of the Dogwood Pow-wow. Guest speakers included Jefferson Keel, president of the National Congress of American Indians, who reflected on the strength of Native American culture.
Scott Mason, WRAL-TV’s Tar Heel Traveler, discussed stories he has uncovered while traveling in North Carolina during a program at Warren County Memorial Library.
The 2018 Warren County Community Health Assessment recently released by the Warren County Health Department, identified chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure and strokes, at the top of the list of health problems facing local citizens.
Cul Priest Jones was captured after a six-month search by law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels after he escaped from the Hoke Correctional Institution in October 2018. Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams reported that Jones shot then-Warren County sheriff’s detective Harold Seaman in 1990. News reports from the time indicate that Jones was arrested after a 19-hour search by more than 200 law enforcement officers from at least 20 agencies in eastern North Carolina. At the time of his escape, he was serving a sentence for assault, and breaking and entering charges. Jones, who was suspected in a number of break-ins in the Lake Gaston area, in June was connected with a 2018 break-in at Lake Gaston Supply.
Warren County Habitat for Humanity dedicated its third home in Norlina’s Northwoods Neighborhood, welcoming Devonna Watson and her family to the community.
Warren County Fire Explorer Post 672 hosted its annual Junior Firefighter Competition with 16 visiting team competing in events that tested their firefighting and rescue skills as they vied for trophies.
If you see an injustice of any type, do something to end it. That was the message to an audience that included area students as Warren County celebrated Ella Baker Day with an observance in Warrenton. The event honoring the civil rights activist who grew up in Littleton was sponsored by the Ella Baker Educational Project of NC.
Warren County native Charla Duncan, Granville County management analyst, received the Edwin M. Gill Award presented by the N.C. Association of County Commissioners and graduated from the UNC School of Government’s Municipal and County Administration Program. In December, she was hired by Warren County government as senior assistant to the county manager.
A mural of the Eastern Bluebird, painted by renowned Halifax County artist Napoleon Hill, was unveiled during the Warren County Government Celebration at the county recreation complex.
May
It was reported that Al Fleming, secretary of Johnston-Caswell Lodge #10 in Warrenton, presented Terry Hodges with a pin and certificate for 25 years of service.
It was also reported that Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter sponsored Aimee Anderson to attend the Eta State North Carolina Leadership Development Seminar, entitled, “A Leadership Quest: Discovering How You Sparkle.”
Earl King received a pin and certificate in recognition for 50 years of service in Johnston-Caswell Lodge #10.
The Warren County Middle School softball team made school history May 9 when they defeated conference rival Bunn Middle School 11-5 to win the MAC 10 championship.
A joint effort by the families of Alfred Williams and Plummer Bullock, the Warren County branch of the NAACP, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor and his students, the Warren County Register of Deeds office, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the State Archives of North Carolina led to revisions to the two men’s 1921 death certificates recorded locally to reflect that they died as a result of being lynched by a mob.
William J. Lynch was among more than 1,200 students who earned undergraduate degrees from Western Carolina University in Durham. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Emergency Medical Care, graduating magna cum laude in three years.
Annalaurie Sink, a senior at The Fletcher Academy in Raleigh, completed her senior project at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School by building and assembling a play box on the existing playground for the young students and installing a stone hopscotch area for elementary students.
The Warren County High School JROTC was selected as one of 376 units to receive the 2019-19 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award.
Cornelius Davis, Jr. and Nicky Heisler were named Athletes of the Year at the Warren County High School Athletic Banquet.
The Chamber of Commerce of Warren County named Main Street, Warrenton, restaurant Hardware Café as its 2018 Small Business of the Year.
Laverne Gardner received a Community Merit Award during the 32nd Annual Breakfast for M’Lady sponsored by the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Warren County residents Lane White, Tom Echols and Michael Thomas Holtzman helped the Kerr-Vance Academy Spartans defeat Albemarle School by a score of 15-2 to claim the school’s third consecutive N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association State Baseball Championship.
Warren County High School senor Keonay Witherspoon was awarded the first Warren County Scholarship for the Arts in the amount of $1,000 during Craft Day at The Old Cotton Gin.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4096 in Norlina conducted a flag ceremony and dedicated a monument in honor of local veterans of all branches of the armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country as part of a Memorial Day commemoration.
U.S. Air Force Airman James F. Bullock, Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Warrenton Lion Robert Carroll was presented the Lions International Leadership Medal and recognized for outstanding volunteer service with the North Carolina Lions Hall of Fame Award.
June
Young climate activists from Warren and Halifax counties gathered to address the climate crisis in the United States from their point of view and advocate for their futures during a gathering in the Afton-Elberon community at the permanent marker that commemorates the historic protests here against the PCB landfill.
World War II Army veteran, former Norlina mayor and retired local businessman Graham Grissom died on June 3 at his home at the age of 100.
It was reported that the Warren County Board of Commissioners approved a lease agreement for H.O.P.E. (Health, Occupations, Partnerships and Education) Regional Medical Center to be housed in the former Warren County Free Clinic building in Warrenton. Dr. DeMaura Russell opened the clinic in September.
Warrenton accountant Owen Robertson retired on June 1 after operating his business, Owen Robertson & Associates, for 60 years.
Four artists matched with 12 local farmers produced a showing of 23 Warren County Farm Portraits for a Warren County Public Arts Day event hosted by local nonprofit Working Landscapes. Included in the exhibit were works by Angela Whitney and Jereann King Johnson of Warrenton, as well as Jaffa Graves and Jane Steelman.
Florist Matthew Campbell opened The People’s Choice, D’Campbell Floral D’Zign Studio II of Warren County in downtown Warrenton to complement his Henderson floral business.
Colleagues at the N.C. Forest Service’s Warren County office, family and friends gathered at the Warrenton Rural fire station in Warrenton to honor Reginald Stevenson, who retired in the spring after 31 years of service to the community.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Melvin J. Mills, Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
It was reported that Dr. William Holt Jackson graduated on May 12 from Duke University in Durham with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy.
Frank Newell, known in the Warren County community and beyond for his work in wildlife rehabilitation and with the Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group, was named grand marshal for the 2019 Wise Independence Day Parade.
After an emotional discussion, the Warren County Board of Education voted unanimously to close South Warren Elementary School in the Afton-Elberon community due to major funding issues and the danger that the school’s heating system could fail at any time.
Warren County Economic Development Director Stacy Woodhouse coordinated with WRAL-TV for a four-minute “Out & About” segment featuring Warren County that was aired on television and on the station’s website in June.
