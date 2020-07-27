HOPE CALLAHAN/The Warren Record
On July 16, County employees were celebrated with a parade to thank them for their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Morning sunshine followed by isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 95F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 28, 2020 @ 3:48 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.