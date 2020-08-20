The people of Warren County have pledged $3,000 for Chromebook fee waivers and provided other support as the local school system begins the 2020-21 school year.
Warren County Schools Student Success Director Cathy Alston-Kearney told the board of education during its Aug. 11 meeting that many people in the community have asked how they can help.
“Most (offers) have been from people with no children in the district, but they are concerned,” she said.
Alston-Kearney noted that offers for support have included basic school supplies, cash, tutoring and adopt-a-teacher programs.
She noted that financial assistance pledged to cover Chromebook fees will be especially helpful with the use of virtual learning this school year.
When parents pick up the technological devices, they will be required to pay a $20 fee for each of their children who attends Warren County Schools.
“The tech fee is a reasonable cost, but if you have multiple children in the district, it can add up,” Alston-Kearney said.
According to school system data, 395 families have more than one child attending Warren County schools, and 49 households have more than three students.
The school system identified a number of other needs in a letter dated Aug. 4 which was sent to area civic, faith, and business entities: Chromebook covers for device protection, network accessibility, including internet and mobile WiFi solutions to create hot spots, safety measures to disinfect buses and school buildings, face masks for students, faculty and staff members, signage and other communication platforms for community notification, Chromebook delivery, student meal delivery, parent/caregiver social and emotional learning and related resources, and temperature-check equipment.
Alston-Kearney said that in addition to the funds to cover Chromebook fees, the community also provided school supplies for distribution to elementary schools, additional cash donations to address a pending list of needs, and offers of volunteer assistance as virtual tutors and reading buddies.
She said that cash donations will be used to purchase items that will be distributed to schools based upon the number of students. Parents may apply for income/need-based financial assistance through their schools.
Alston-Kearney added that goods and services will be distributed to schools as stipulated by donors. Schools will be informed about donations or offers of services. Donors will be connected to schools that identified needs, and schools will coordinate delivery of goods and services to their students.
Alston-Kearney expressed appreciation to all individuals, faith-based organizations, businesses and civic organizations that provided or pledged support for Warren County Schools.
