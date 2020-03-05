Results of ground-penetrating radar and other testing at a slave cemetery on the site of a proposed solar farm in Manson will be released at a later date.
The cemetery has become the focus of preservation efforts by descendants of former slave Sally Bullock and of the Bullock family who once owned the nearby plantation.
Georgia cultural resource management company New South Associates studied the cemetery late last year using GPR, which uses radar pulses to image the subsurface of an area, and marker mapping. In addition, they interviewed Bullock family descendants in order to create an oral history related to the cemetery.
New South Associates suggested that a report could be released early this year. However, the newspaper learned last week that the report is not yet complete.
Property owner Sandy Brady said that those involved in the cemetery’s preservation efforts and study wanted to release the full report at one time, instead of in segments, in order to present a complete picture of the site’s history. He hopes that results will be available in the spring.
