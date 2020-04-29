Vaughan Elementary School fourth-graders like Maurice Williams are learning that soil, water and tender loving care will help tiny seeds grow up into healthy marigolds, thanks to a science project assigned earlier this month.
Teacher Geraldine Richardson and teacher assistant Robbin Lynch gave out marigold seeds, soil and other materials students would need when parents picked up student educational packets.
As distance learning has become the norm while schools are closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richardson and Lynch wanted to provide their class with a special activity through the project they called, “Spring Is Here.”
“We wanted to give them something hands-on so that they could continue learning,” Richardson said.
She told students to plant the seeds, be sure to water them regularly and make sure they received enough sunlight. Williams and his classmates were told to observe the seeds as they sprouted and grew.
Richardson instructed the fourth-graders to keep a journal where they would draw pictures of the changes they saw as the plants grew up. They were also to document their work on the project through photographs or pictures.
Williams’ mother, Qiana Taylor, documented her son’s work by taking photographs of him planting, watering and observing his marigolds on a regular basis. Richardson loved what she saw.
“It’s great,” she said. “What I noticed most was the smile on his face, which meant he was enjoying it.”
The photographs drew the attention of Warren County Schools’ central office personnel, who posted them on the school system’s Facebook page as an example of students learning at home.
Williams said that he enjoys working on his project. His seeds have sprouted into tiny plants, and he looks forward to watching them grow up.
Taylor said that her son especially enjoys watering his young plants, giving them the strength to grow into colorful marigolds.
Richardson loves to see the smiles on her students’ faces that show her how much they enjoy being able to watch their plants grow. She knows that if her students can’t wait to get up each morning to see how much their marigolds have grown, the project is doing more than just teaching them how seeds sprout and grow. Richardson has given her students joy in the midst of unprecedented times.
“With all this (with the coronavirus) going on, it’s great to have something to smile about,” she said.
