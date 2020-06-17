Warren Hills Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Warrenton has announced plans to test all residents and staff members for COVID-19 after a staff member tested positive for the virus.
The plans were announced in a statement issued by Interim Administrator Sandra Pate on June 15 indicating that Warren Hills received confirmation on June 10 that a staff member was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
“Our residents, their families and our employees were all notified of the positive diagnosis and universal testing,” Pate said. “We will notify our residents, their families and our staff members of the test results when we receive them.”
She stated that to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Warren Hills is monitoring all residents and maintaining communications with local and state health officials to make sure it is taking appropriate steps.
Warren Hills staff members are screened each time they enter the facility, Pate added, saying that they wear personal protective equipment to include masks, gowns, gloves and goggles.
“We are doing everything we can to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in our community,” Pate said.
For some time, Warren Hills has been closed to visitors due to the novel coronavirus. Pate indicated that this policy will continue, as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the local health department.
She encourages families to stay in touch with loved ones at the rehabilitation and nursing center through phone calls, texting, Skype, FaceTime, and other virtual and social media resources. Pate noted that they may call Warren Hills at 252-257-2011 for information about the status of their family members.
“We will contact families if their loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19,” she said. “We want you to know that we are taking every precaution to prevent the spread of infection.”
Pate indicated that Warren Hills will continue to follow guidelines from local and state health departments.
“This is a difficult time for everyone,” she said. “Our staff have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and commitment to caring for our residents.”
Warren County Health Department Nursing Director Kaye Hall said that as of Monday, June 15, the county had reported a total of 134 positive test results, 83 recovered cases, one known result pending, four hospitalizations and two deaths.
