James Douglas Jones, reported to be the oldest World War II veteran in Warren County, died on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the age of 106.
Born on Dec. 6, 1913, he was found to be the oldest man in the county through research conducted by the Warren County MLK Committee a couple of years ago.
A Warren County native, Mr. Jones was the son of the late James Jones and Rebecca Durham Jones. Known as “Douglas” and “Doug,” he spent many days growing up working on the family farm, and he attended Warren County schools. He also joined Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where he remained a member for many years.
As a young adult, Mr. Jones moved to Camden, N,J., where he worked with the railroad for many years.
A veteran of World War II, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1945.
Mr. Jones married the former Priscilla Henderson, and they had a daughter, Beatrice Jones. Priscilla died shortly after Beatrice was born, leaving Mr. Jones as a single father to raise his daughter.
He went on to work as a maintenance engineer at Mt. Vernon Hospital and to marry the former Bernice Thorpe. The couple had a daughter, Servietta Jones-Hameed. In the 1980s, the Joneses moved to Warrenton for retirement and to enjoy their Golden Years. Bernice preceded her husband in death.
Mr. Jones married the former Sadie Steverson Alston on Nov. 28, 1998. The Joneses often worshipped together, and Douglas sang in the choirs at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Sadie preceded her husband in death.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Jones was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Norlina. The Rev. Phyllis Turner Royal officiated, and the Rev. Anthony Q. Alston, Sr., pastor of Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, delivered the eulogy. Burial, with military honors, was in the church cemetery. The American flag which draped Mr. Jones’ coffin was presented to his oldest nephew, George Jones of Warren County.
The obituary included in the funeral program described Mr. Jones as feeling blessed to have witnessed many things over the course of his 106 years, which included overcoming discrimination, and other changes, including presidents, laws, growth and the economy. He enjoyed sharing stories from his life with others, including accounts from his childhood, war stories and tales of good times. The program also described Mr. Jones as having varied interests that included upholstering furniture, gardening and helping the people in his community.
George Jones highlighted his uncle’s belief that accomplishments can be made if people stick together. He recalled a story that his uncle told about being turned away from a restaurant because of his race. When he went out of the restaurant, he saw some friends who asked him what had happened. Together, Mr. Jones and his friends returned to the restaurant and were welcomed.
Mr. Jones’ daughter, Servietta Jones-Hameed, described her father as a hard-working man, selfless, warmhearted and caring. She said he gained his wisdom from his mother.
Jones-Hameed said that the racism that his father faced growing up made him stronger and more determined.
J.M. Alston, the youngest son of Sadie Alston Jones, recalled the care that his mother and family would receive from Mr. Jones: a door held open, an addition constructed on the home, encouragement for the grandchildren to be the best they could be, attending as many family functions as possible, and giving the compliment, “beautiful,” after each meal.
Alston described his stepfather as independent and strong-willed, continuing to drive until he was 100 years young. He added that Mr. Jones loved to spend time talking with people, never knew a stranger, and had a special spark in his eye when he sang in the church choir.
In addition to his parents and wives, Mr. Jones was preceded in death by a daughter, Beatrice; a grandson, Melroy; and nine siblings, Lucinda Jackson, Adlean Durham, Willie Mae Turner, Austin Jones, Lenwood Jones, Nathaniel Jones, Kelsey Jones and Hugh Thomas Jones.
He is survived by children and stepchildren, Servietta Jones-Hameed, Marlin Alston (Fannie), Melraye Alston, Myra Ford, Damon Pettiford, Dennis Hunter, Jesse Alston (Pam), Roger Alston (Michelle), Eugene Alston (Yvonne) and Kenneth Alston (Betty); 10 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; two nephews, George Jones and John Turner; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other family members.
Arrangements were handled by R.H. Greene Funeral Home, Inc. of Warrenton.
