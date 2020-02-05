Early voting for the March 3 Primary Election will begin Thursday, Feb. 13, and continue through Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Warren County Board of Elections in Warrenton.

Hours will be 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Voters who are registered on or before Feb. 7 will not be required to present photo identification to cast their ballots.

Warren County residents who are not registered to vote by Feb. 7 may do so during early voting, with documentation of their identity and residence, and will be able to cast ballots at that time. 

Feb. 7 is also the deadline for voters to notify the board of elections in writing if they wish to change party affiliation, or have changed their name or address.

Citizens may request absentee ballots through the Warren County Board of Elections. Completed request forms must be submitted to the board of elections by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the board of elections office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.

Citizens casting their ballots during early voting will be presented with the appropriate ballot based upon party affiliation. Voters who are registered as unaffiliated may choose which ballot they would like to complete.

For more information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114 or by visiting the office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, in the John Graham annex building.

 

Candidates

Some candidates whose names appear on the ballots suspended their campaigns after ballots were approved, and their names could not be removed.

 

Democratic partisan offices

Presidential preference: Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar

US Senate: Erica D. Smith, Steve Swenson, Cal Cunningham, Trevor M. Fuller, Atul Goel

NC Governor: Ernest T. Reeves, Roy Cooper

NC Lieutenant Governor: Allen Thomas, Bill Toole, Terry Van Duyn, Chaz Beasley, Yvonne Lewis Holley, Ron Newton

NC Auditor: Luis A. Toledo, Beth A. Wood

NC Commissioner of Agriculture: Walter Smith, Jenna Wadsworth, Donovan Alexander Watson

NC Superintendent of Public Instruction: Keith A. Sutton, James Barrett, Constance (Lav) Johnson, Michael Maher, Jen Mangrum

NC Treasurer: Dimple Ajmera, Ronnie Chatterji, Matt Leatherman

Warren County Board of Commissioners District 1: Jennifer Jordan Pierce, Stanley C. Jones, Jr.

Warren County Board of Commissioners District 5: Walter E. Powell, Al Cooper, Jr.

Warren County Register of Deeds: Yvonne Alston, Emily Y. Newell

 

Republican partisan offices

Presidential preference: Donald J. Trump, Joe Walsh, Bill Weld

US Senate: Thom Tillis, Paul Wright, Larry Holmquist, Sharon Y. Hudson

U.S. House of Representatives District 1: Sandy Smith, Ethan Baca, Jim Glisson, Michele Nix

NC Governor: Dan Forest, Holly Grange

NC Lieutenant Governor: John L. Ritter, Mark Robinson, Scott Stone, Andy Wells, Buddy Bengal, Deborah Cochran, Renee Ellmers, Greg Gebhardt, Mark Johnson

NC Attorney General: Jim O’Neill, Sam Hayes, Christine Mumma

NC Auditor: Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street, Tim Hoegemeyer

NC Commissioner of Insurance: Ronald Pierce, Mike Causey

NC Commissioners of Labor: Chuck Stanley, Josh Dobson, Pearl Burris Floyd

NC Secretary of State: E.C. Sykes, Chad Brown, Michael LaPaglia

NC Superintendent of Public Instruction: Catherine Truitt, Craig Horn

 

Constitution Party partisan office

Presidential preference: Don Blankenship, Charles Kraut

 

Green Party partisan office

Presidential preference: Howie Hawkins

 

Libertarian Party partisan office

Presidential preference: James Orlando Ogle, Steve Richey, Kim Ruff, Vermin Supreme, Arvin Vohra, Max Abramson, Ken Armstrong, Dan Behrman, Kenneth Blevins, Souraya Faas, Erik Gerhardt, Jedidiah Hill, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen, Adam Kokesh, John McAfee

 

Nonpartisan offices

All ballots will include Warren County school board offices, which are nonpartisan.

 

Board of Education District 3: Roberta S. Scott, Joyce Brothers Long

Board of Education District 5: Jennifer D. Sims, Barbara Brayboy