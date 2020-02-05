Early voting for the March 3 Primary Election will begin Thursday, Feb. 13, and continue through Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Warren County Board of Elections in Warrenton.
Hours will be 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Voters who are registered on or before Feb. 7 will not be required to present photo identification to cast their ballots.
Warren County residents who are not registered to vote by Feb. 7 may do so during early voting, with documentation of their identity and residence, and will be able to cast ballots at that time.
Feb. 7 is also the deadline for voters to notify the board of elections in writing if they wish to change party affiliation, or have changed their name or address.
Citizens may request absentee ballots through the Warren County Board of Elections. Completed request forms must be submitted to the board of elections by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the board of elections office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.
Citizens casting their ballots during early voting will be presented with the appropriate ballot based upon party affiliation. Voters who are registered as unaffiliated may choose which ballot they would like to complete.
For more information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114 or by visiting the office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, in the John Graham annex building.
Candidates
Some candidates whose names appear on the ballots suspended their campaigns after ballots were approved, and their names could not be removed.
Democratic partisan offices
Presidential preference: Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar
US Senate: Erica D. Smith, Steve Swenson, Cal Cunningham, Trevor M. Fuller, Atul Goel
NC Governor: Ernest T. Reeves, Roy Cooper
NC Lieutenant Governor: Allen Thomas, Bill Toole, Terry Van Duyn, Chaz Beasley, Yvonne Lewis Holley, Ron Newton
NC Auditor: Luis A. Toledo, Beth A. Wood
NC Commissioner of Agriculture: Walter Smith, Jenna Wadsworth, Donovan Alexander Watson
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction: Keith A. Sutton, James Barrett, Constance (Lav) Johnson, Michael Maher, Jen Mangrum
NC Treasurer: Dimple Ajmera, Ronnie Chatterji, Matt Leatherman
Warren County Board of Commissioners District 1: Jennifer Jordan Pierce, Stanley C. Jones, Jr.
Warren County Board of Commissioners District 5: Walter E. Powell, Al Cooper, Jr.
Warren County Register of Deeds: Yvonne Alston, Emily Y. Newell
Republican partisan offices
Presidential preference: Donald J. Trump, Joe Walsh, Bill Weld
US Senate: Thom Tillis, Paul Wright, Larry Holmquist, Sharon Y. Hudson
U.S. House of Representatives District 1: Sandy Smith, Ethan Baca, Jim Glisson, Michele Nix
NC Governor: Dan Forest, Holly Grange
NC Lieutenant Governor: John L. Ritter, Mark Robinson, Scott Stone, Andy Wells, Buddy Bengal, Deborah Cochran, Renee Ellmers, Greg Gebhardt, Mark Johnson
NC Attorney General: Jim O’Neill, Sam Hayes, Christine Mumma
NC Auditor: Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street, Tim Hoegemeyer
NC Commissioner of Insurance: Ronald Pierce, Mike Causey
NC Commissioners of Labor: Chuck Stanley, Josh Dobson, Pearl Burris Floyd
NC Secretary of State: E.C. Sykes, Chad Brown, Michael LaPaglia
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction: Catherine Truitt, Craig Horn
Constitution Party partisan office
Presidential preference: Don Blankenship, Charles Kraut
Green Party partisan office
Presidential preference: Howie Hawkins
Libertarian Party partisan office
Presidential preference: James Orlando Ogle, Steve Richey, Kim Ruff, Vermin Supreme, Arvin Vohra, Max Abramson, Ken Armstrong, Dan Behrman, Kenneth Blevins, Souraya Faas, Erik Gerhardt, Jedidiah Hill, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen, Adam Kokesh, John McAfee
Nonpartisan offices
All ballots will include Warren County school board offices, which are nonpartisan.
Board of Education District 3: Roberta S. Scott, Joyce Brothers Long
Board of Education District 5: Jennifer D. Sims, Barbara Brayboy
