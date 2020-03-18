As the situation regarding the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to evolve, so does Maria Parham Health's response. In addition to measures taken, including restricting visitors, closing common areas, and adhering diligently to North Carolina State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Maria Parham Health in Henderson is taking more precautionary steps to help ensure the safety of its patients, employees, and visitors.
The hospital has begun limiting entry points to its facility, eliminating all visitor hours and screening everyone – employees, patients and the very limited permissible visitors currently allowed – who enters the building.
The following provides additional detail about these safety measures:
- Limited Entry Points: Until otherwise notified, everyone entering the facility should come through the Main Front Hospital entrance and the Emergency Department entrance. All other entry points will be closed until further notice.
- Zero Visitor Policy: Maria Parham Health is eliminating all visitor hours, with the exception of the following:
- One visitor for obstetrical patients
- Two visitors for pediatric patients
- One caregiver if necessary, for emergency department patients
- No other visitors will be allowed at this time without approval from Administration. This includes outpatient treatment.
- Screening Process: All patients, visitors and staff entering the facility will be screened with questions regarding respiratory symptoms and travel history, per CDC recommendations. Patients with symptoms will immediately be provided masks and managed per CDC guidelines. Based on the screening, visitors may also be asked to take their temperature, speak further with someone, or come back at a later date. Screening will occur upon every entry.
The hospital has not limited or restricted services at this time.
The hospital does not want to cause alarm, but does want to send a clear message to the community that it is prepared, responding appropriately and remains committed to protecting the well-being of its patients, visitors, employees, and community.
These increased safety measures do not mean that patients cannot access the hospital or providers. Seek medical care as needed. Anyone who is concerned they may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call their provider in advance of going to his or her office. Anyone who is experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or go to the emergency room.
For details about the hospital's COVID-19 response, visit mariaparham.com.
