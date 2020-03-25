LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record
Warren County first responders, emergency medical services, N.C. Highway Patrol and Duke LifeFlight personnel respond to the scene of an accident shortly after 1 p.m. March 20 on Highway 58 at Horace Perry Road in the Inez area.
According to a report by filed by State Trooper S.E. Fuller, John Louis Alston of Thomas Farm Lane, Louisburg, was traveling north on Hwy. 58 when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road, struck two trees and traveled 30 feet before coming to a standstill. Warren County Emergency Services Director Dennis Paschall reported that Alston succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.