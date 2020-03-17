Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are holding a media briefing today at 2 p.m. At that briefing, Cooper will announce a new executive order in response to COVID-19 that closes restaurants and bars for dine-in customers, but allows them to continue takeout and delivery orders. The executive order will also include an expansion of unemployment insurance to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19.
The order is expected to be effective by 5 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.