Warren County Schools is now accepting applications for Northside K-8 School’s sixth-grade class for the 2020-21 school year. April 28 is the registration deadline
The incoming students will make up Northside’s seventh sixth-grade class since the school added middle grades in 2014-15.
Applications are open to parents of students at Northside, Mariam Boyd and Vaughan elementary schools, and to other Warren County parents.
The application process is mandatory only for those interested in attending sixth grade at Northside and is the only time for new students to enroll at Northside. If more than 50 applications are received, the school system will use a lottery system to make a decision on who may attend the sixth grade at Northside.
Parents will find information about the application process on Northside’s page of the school district’s website, warrenk12nc.org. Parents may download the application form from this site. In addition, a letter, along with the application and a frequently asked questions document, has been mailed to the parents of all current fifth grade students in the district. A return envelope was included in this mailing to assist parents in responding.
For more information, contact Chelsa Jennings at Warren County Schools at 252-257-3184 or Michelle Dunbar, principal of Northside K-8 at 252-456-2656.
