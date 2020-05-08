The Warrenton Town Board has announced that public comments for two public hearings scheduled Monday night, as well as citizen comments during its regular monthly meeting, must be submitted in writing in advance.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the public is unable to attend the meetings in person. The hearings and meeting will be held via Zoom.
Comments must be emailed to townadministrator@warrenton.nc.gov by Monday, May 11, at 3 p.m. Citizens may submit one comment per person, not to exceed 350 words.
Time will be set aside for citizen comments to be read aloud during the hearings and meeting Monday night by the clerk to the board. Comments received after the deadline will not be included.
The agenda for the meeting is available on the town’s website www.warrenton.nc.gov.
The first hearing, regarding a proposed change to the zoning ordinance, is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. The second hearing, on the town's plan to purchase the Hall Spring Shopping Center where the former Just Save grocery store is located, is at 6:45 p.m. The monthly meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Time will be set aside to read aloud individual citizen comments submitted via email.
To join the meeting through Zoom on a computer or smartphone:
Click on the following link or type it into an internet browser:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/92341920446?pwd=TkpKYk4wQTZWTm9LSHk3WFYxcG00Zz09
Meeting ID: 923 4192 0446
Password: 933379
To join the meeting through audio only via telephone:
Call 1-301-715-8592. When prompted, enter meeting ID: 923 4192 0446 followed by the pound sign (#) and then enter meeting password: 933379 followed by the pound sign (#). Depending on your telephone carrier, long distance charges may apply.
