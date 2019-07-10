The Warren County Board of Education, during its meeting on Tuesday night, voted unanimously to appoint South Carolina native Dr. Mary Young as superintendent of schools. The board approved an initial two-year contract running from July 15 through June 30, 2021, with an annual compensation of $115,764, including benefits, covered entirely by state funds.
Young replaces Dr. Ray Spain, who retired last month after serving around 16 years as Warren County superintendent and a career in education of about 50 years. She brings more than 20 years of experience in public education.
Young’s appointment marks the end of a superintendent search process which began in February and drew 30 applications.
In a news release from the board of education, board members indicated that they were impressed by the qualifications of the diverse field of candidates.
“Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. Young’s diverse experience, visionary leadership and sincere dedication to students would best serve
Warren County Schools’ students, staff and the community. The board is confident that Dr. Young will lead the school system to high achievement,” the release states.
Young holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of South Carolina, a Master of Education degree in Reading, and a doctorate degree in Education Administration and Policy with a minor in Business Administration, all from Howard University.
She comes to Warren County after serving for the past five years as executive director in the Office of Employee Performance and Evaluation and as instructional supervisor with Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland with a student enrollment of more than 130,000.
Young previously served as education associate/program director with the South Carolina Department of Education and as principal at several Washington, D.C., schools.
She and her husband, Timothy Young, Sr., have three sons, Timothy, Jr., Nigel and Gabriel.
Young told the Warren County Board of Education that the local area feels like home because she grew up in a similar Southern community. She added that she looks forward to making Warren County her home and becoming active in the community.
“I am honored and excited to have been chosen as the new superintendent and look forward to working collaboratively with the school board, staff, parents and community,” Young said. “With an emphasis on teamwork and a ‘student first’ mindset, I am committed to provide all students with an exceptional educational experience, which will assist them in becoming productive members of an ever-changing global society.”
The public will have an opportunity to meet the new superintendent during a floating reception from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at Warren County Schools’ Central Administrative Office, 109 Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton.
