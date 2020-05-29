Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister will conduct a drive-through graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Friday, June 5, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place in the area behind the stage on the Tribal Pow-wow Grounds behind the school building
Principal Warren Bell said that commencement will begin at 6:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, graduation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6.
According to school plans, each senior may be accompanied by family members in two cars. Vehicles will be spaced apart according to social distancing requirements. Speakers will be set up so that those attending will be able to hear the proceedings.
As seniors’ names are called, they will step out of their vehicles, and school representatives will highlight their achievements while attending HSTS. Graduates will walk to a designated table to receive their diplomas. Each senior will be presented with a ceremonial blanket to commemorate the milestone in their lives.
Graduates will then proceed to a designated area where their photographs will be taken and then return to their vehicles.
Parents and other family members must remain in their vehicles throughout the commencement ceremony.
In the weeks following graduation, members of the Class of 2020 will receive a recording of the ceremony, to include remarks made by school representatives, as well as a digital copy of their cap and gown photograph.
HSTS is honoring its graduating seniors by placing yard signs featuring their photographs in the community. Graduates will be able to take these home as keepsakes of this special time in their lives.
