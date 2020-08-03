The following is an excerpt from T. A. Jones’ new book “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond,” to be released Aug. 1. T. A. Jones is the author of “A Summer With No Ice Cream” and can be reached at tajones.org.
And just like that, the entire world changed. Two months into the year of 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic swept not only America, but the world.
Like you, I had to rethink, relearn, and readjust. My mother has a saying that keeps me focused; that is to “Push past the pain.” Each of us has endured some type of pain during this pandemic, and that is why it is so important to keep the parent push going to help our children survive and thrive with encouragement, motivation, and structure.
My point is our life’s structure is currently far less than perfect; however, as a team we are making it work, and we realize that in our future, we might have more distance learning, remote activities, and social distancing.
Children look for adults to provide a sense of normalcy, protection, structure and discipline. And that means beyond a pandemic, too. It is important to have an action plan and to give that all-so-needed parental push. So let’s get started.
P.U.S.H. Past the Pandemic
Pace Yourself — Being a parent is tough, and parents are not perfect. Try not to stress. One of the things I am thankful for is the opportunity to do better or differently the next day. When mistakes are made, apologize to your children and have a candid conversation letting them know that you are a work in progress and constantly trying to be a better, wiser parent.
This action gives the opportunity for children to model the practice of apologizing, and actually see you as a regular person who makes mistakes. Do you pray or meditate? If so, great, keep it up. If not, look for something that works for you. Find a spot in your home and a time when the house is quiet so you can read a book or listen to music or a podcast. Maybe you can start journaling or take time for your hobby. It might be as simple as a bath to get away from it all.
Utilize Your Team — This is the perfect time to put a team into place if you have not already. A team can be made of family and friends who are on board to helping your family figure things out. Maybe you are not the best in a subject area, especially online classes, and your child needs help. No one expects you to have all of the answers.
Reach out to a team member for tutoring by phone, video conferencing or some other way. Keep in mind the team is in place to help the whole family, not just the child. Reach out to a team member if you feel frustrated, isolated or sad. Building and maintaining your team is discussed in more detail in “The Parent Push.”
Stay School Focused — Your child’s connection to school looks totally different now than pre-pandemic. No matter how it has changed the way students learn, we must stay school focused. Even on summer break. Oftentimes we miss opportunities to continue the learning process outside of school. Sure, everyone needs a break; however staying school focused can be related to activities you already do, such as discussing how earthworms fertilize the soil, while you are digging them to use as bait on your next fishing trip. Staying school focused could also mean a discussion about what classes your child plans to take in the future.
Assess your child’s feelings towards how school is changing. Ask questions as simple as how are you feeling? What do you like about school? What don’t you like about it? How can I help you? Depending on the answers to your questions, decide if you need extra help and who you should contact. A team member, mental health provider, or your child’s teacher or school leader?
Have Patience with Schools — they were not expecting this pandemic, either, and they had to come up with distance learning lessons quickly from scratch. If your child’s school leader/system is not reaching out regularly, contact the school to find out what’s going on. Have your concerns and questions written down so you will not forget anything.
And don’t stop until you get answers. If the first person you contact does not respond, reach out to another; there could be a valid reason someone did not respond. Remember to update your contact information as needed. Most importantly, don’t lose hope or become discouraged with school. Your child is watching and will probably follow your lead.
