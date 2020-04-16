Liberty Homecare and Hospice recognized local residents Sallie Smiley and Arnetra Terry for their volunteer work in honor of National Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 19-25.
Donna Liles, Liberty volunteer coordinator, noted that the duo, both direct care volunteers, are among about 400,000 hospice volunteers serving throughout the country.
While COVID-19 has impacted what Smiley and Terry can do in the community right now, Liles wanted to recognize them for their service, describing them as “compassionate, giving and selfless individuals.”
Smiley experienced the support that hospice provides patients and their family members while her mother, Virginia Robertson Griffin, and aunt, Margaret Robertson Seuis, battled cancer.
“I don’t know how we could have made it without the hospice staff,” Smiley said. “Both were afforded the, dare I say, ‘luxury’ of being at home in their last days surrounded by friends and family.”
For her, volunteering with hospice is a way to help others, just as her family received help when they needed it most.
“Being a hospice volunteer is my way of giving back just a portion of the kindness I received,” Smiley said.
It is not unusual for volunteers with any organization or group to share their talents with the community. For Smiley, that means using her photography skills to capture special times for family members to cherish.
Liles noted that Smiley’s involvement with hospice goes beyond that of working with patients and their families. She encourages community members to volunteer by discussing how hospice helps patients and their families.
While Smiley works with patients in their homes, Terry volunteers at Warren Hills Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Warrenton, where she devotes one day each week to spending time with, on average, two patients.
After retiring from a long career in education, she responded to a call for hospice volunteers.
“I felt that since I worked with children so long, I felt like I could help the older generation. I felt like I had something to give,” Terry said.
Visits can involve chatting, singing, reading, watching television or spending time together. Terry said that she does what the patient feels like doing.
“Sometimes we just hold hands. Touch makes a difference,” she said.
Topics of conversation often include children and grandchildren. When Terry brings magazines, she and the patient talk about the pictures. Sometimes Terry combs hair or paints nails.
Terry has brought small decorations for Christmas, Valentine’s Day and other holidays, and to reflect the season of the year so that patients will have something different to see.
She would tell you that the most meaningful aspect of her volunteer work would be having the opportunity to make someone else smile.
“If I bring a smile to people’s faces, it makes my day,” Terry said.
It meant a lot when a patient’s family member thanked her for everything she did and expressed interest in volunteering.
However, other people don’t seem to understand why she would devote her time to hospice.
“A lot of people ask me how I could do it. I answer, ‘Why can’t you? You don’t know what you can do until you try,” Terry said.
Liles challenged the community to consider their family members and friends who serve as volunteers, and to think about how they could help others through volunteering.
“Dr. Felice Leonardo Buscaglia once said, ‘Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around,’” she said.
Liles said that hospice volunteers can have that type of impact in someone’s life.
“Hospice volunteers have the unique opportunity to turn a life around, even if, especially if, that life is nearing its end,” she added.
For more information about becoming a hospice volunteer, contact Donna Liles at 252-308-0700.
