The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped Warren County Habitat for Humanity from helping the community.
Most recently, Habitat volunteers worked to powerwash the front and back porches of the homes in the organization’s Northwoods subdivision in Norlina.
Warren County Habitat for Humanity was established in 1993 through the efforts of Jim and Patty Charrier.
The cost of building each Habitat home is about $50,000. All families selected for a Habitat home must make monthly no-interest mortgage payments scheduled over 20 years and complete a certain amount of “sweat equity” by assisting in the work on their home.
Habitat homes projects are funded primarily through sales at Jim’s Store, the Habitat resale store near Macon, and monthly payments on previously built Habitat homes.
Warren County Habitat President Mike Hairston said that the organization has constructed a total of 12 homes in the county, including four so far at Northwoods.
He said that especially because families who live in Habitat houses are first-time homeowners, the group wanted to do something to help them with regular home maintenance. In addition to powerwashing the porches to prepare them for painting, the local group also provided the paint.
Habitat is working to compile a homeowner checklist to guide families with routine maintenance.
Hairston said that Habitat will build two more homes at Northwoods this year with plans to begin construction within a month.
Earlier this summer, the Habitat resale store, located at 2472 Hwy. 158, Macon, reopened after being closed since the COVID-19 pandemic struck North Carolina, with precautions in place such as requiring customers to wear face masks.
Hairston said that volunteers are still needed at the store. To volunteer, stop by during regular business hours on Saturdays (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) or when donations are being accepted on Tuesdays (9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.) Those interested in volunteering may also call the store at 252-257-4208.
