Roanoke Rapids native Leanne Patrick was named the next Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce president and officially began working in her new role on Aug. 3.
“It has been a true blessing to have served the Lake Gaston real estate community for many years,” Patrick said. “I am looking forward to this upcoming opportunity to serve this amazing community through the avenue of my new position with the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce.”
Patrick, 31, follows Christina Wells, who led the Chamber for about seven years before leaving in May to take a position elsewhere.
Patrick’s property management experience began with part-time summer gigs while on break from Meredith College.
She also worked in the insurance industry and is an active volunteer at Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton. “Not only am I a performer,” she said, “but I help manage the box office during performances I am not on stage for.”
Away from work or volunteering, Patrick is an avid CrossFitter and loves to hike local trails.
“She is going to be bringing her skills in marketing and generating tourism in the area,” said Susan Bersch, the Chamber’s treasurer and a member of the hiring committee for the position. “Her communication skills — I think her enthusiasm and love for the area will reflect in her interactions with the Chamber’s members.”
The Chamber president “reports to the board of directors and is responsible for the organization’s consistent achievement of its mission and financial objectives,” according to the job description on the Chamber’s website along with a host of job responsibilities including at the top: “Promote the LGRCC throughout the region with the objective to increase membership, sponsorship and community support.”
Bersch said the Chamber features more than 400 members, and that communication skills, an outgoing personality and someone who understands the relatively vast and diverse area that is considered the “Lake Gaston region” were boxes the hiring committee wanted to check.
“It is incredibly important for me to continue to grow the Chamber’s already prevalent digital and social media presence to all popular platforms,” Patrick said, while noting the ever-evolving landscape of digital media as it relates to her new role. “All of that is important, while still maintaining the small-community charm that draws many to the Lake Region.
“I want to help the businesses of the region to continue to thrive. This community is full of hardworking, talented, diligent individuals. It’s hard not to love this community when you see folks take so much pride in what they do and what they have to offer.”
