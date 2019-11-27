The annual Holiday Flotilla at Lake Gaston is planned for Saturday, Nov. 30, starting at The Pointe and MorningStar Marina on Eaton’s Ferry Rd. at 7 p.m. The event is a family-friendly holiday parade on the water.
The boats are scheduled to line up at 7 p.m. at the docks behind The Pointe and get underway by 7:30 p.m.
The boats can arrive decorated, or can be decorated on site before the Flotilla begins. Last year, the parade was composed of nine boats, and the event organizers anticipate more participants this year.
“The parade should wrap up in about 25 minutes total,” said Christina Wells, president of Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We are expecting 10-12 boats now, and we are looking for more. The event is free to enter. Boaters are encouraged to call us and let us know they are coming and what decoration theme they are going with.”
Once underway, the boats will leave The Pointe and will cross along the bridge and turn around at Watersview and come back to The Pointe, where the awards ceremony will take place.
Adam Fields of AF Wake will be grand marshal for the event, and Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to make an appearance.
“The point of this event is building community around the lake, especially in the off season,” said Wells. “We want to promote that we are an active and vibrant community even when the sun is not shining.”
Hot chocolate and apple cider will be available to guests.
The Flotilla is sponsored by The Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce, The Pointe, and MorningStar Marina. To register a boat or for more information, contact the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce at 252-586-5711.
Adam Foreman is a reporter at the Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer.
