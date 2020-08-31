Warren County Economic Development is now listing commercial and industrial buildings as well as land that is zoned for commercial and industrial development, on its website at warrencountync.org.
Property owners that have eligible property and are interested in listing their property that is for sale and/or lease should contact the Warren County Economic Development office. The property search platform is paid for by Warren County and provided through the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC).
Listing eligible property is free of charge, but property owners are expected to work in partnership with Economic Development staff to submit, collect, and update the appropriate and required information. Not all property will be eligible for listing; eligibility is determined at the discretion of Warren County Economic Development staff.
Information collected for listings includes, but is not limited to: size, property description, sale price or lease rate, ceiling height, and utility information.
Property owners interested in listing their property should contact Charla Duncan, economic development director (interim), at 252-257-3114 or by email at WCGOV@warrencountync.gov
Any qestions related to Planning/Zoning and how property is zoned should be directed to Ken Krulik at 252-257-7027 or by email at KenKruliK@warrencountync.gov
