The Warrenton Town Board will re-convene tonight at 7 p.m. to conclude business from its April 13 meeting, which was recessed due to technical difficulties with the conference call format being used in lieu of an in-person meeting.
The agenda and board packet are attached to this article.
Tonight’s meeting will be held via online service Zoom, at zoom.us. Members of the public may join or listen to the meeting with the following instructions provided by the town:
- If using a mobile device, first download an app from Zoom.us prior to joining the Zoom meeting and access with the link below. Be sure to download the app in advance.
- If using a computer to join the meeting, use the link below.
- You may also alternatively dial in and listen using one of the dial-in phone numbers below.
To join Zoom meeting
https://zoom.us/j/91914748715?pwd=ZHRiaENSdHlTSjd0R3dGTWRzSWNuUT09
Meeting ID: 919 1474 8715
Password: 405374
Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 301 715 8592 US
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US
