Vance-Granville Community College has scheduled a new, mostly-online program designed to equip area residents with the customer service skills that are critical to the success of all businesses and organizations.
The Customer Service Excellence program is set to be offered four times this fall. In each case, students will only attend the first class in person at one of VGCC’s campuses. The rest of the program (totaling 24 hours) will be completed online from the comfort and safety of students’ homes or offices.
The class that begins at the college’s Main Campus will be held Aug. 24-Sept. 13; at the Franklin County Campus (Louisburg), Sept. 14-Oct. 4; at South Campus (Creedmoor/Butner), Oct. 5-25; and at the Warren County Campus (Warrenton), Oct. 26-Nov. 15. Students are reminded that masks or face coverings are now required for everyone while indoors on campus.
The first few classes within the program will introduce the basic concepts of customer service, including how to handle difficult customer interactions; enhance participants’ communications skills; and examine customer relationship management (CRM), which can lead to growing customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Next, students will learn critical problem solving and troubleshooting skills, as well as basic computer skills for the workplace.
Then, participants will gain skills that can help them secure employment, including career/resume development, and job interview techniques. A section on financial literacy will help students learn strategies for managing money, budgeting and saving.
Finally, students will prepare for the National Career Readiness Certification exam.
“This program is designed to equip employees with the skills needed to provide outstanding customer service by building and maintaining mutually-beneficial relationships,” said VGCC Dean of Business & Industry Solutions Tanya Weary. “These classes teach participants how to achieve customer service excellence, while building a robust, skilled workforce for our local employers in any number of sectors.”
The instructor for the program is Alex Madrigal.
The program costs $70 but will be free of charge to participants who qualify through a Human Resources Development (HRD) waiver.
For more information, contact Kyle Burwell, director of Occupational Extension, at 252-738-3276 or burwellk@vgcc.edu.
