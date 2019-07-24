Increasing the ability to walk and bike in and around the town of Warrenton was the focus of a public workshop held July 16 that allowed attendees to give input on where they would like to see new sidewalks, bicycle lanes and other improvements.
Joe Seymour, transportation planner with VHB, led the workshop, which was hosted by the town as a recipient of the state Department of Transportation bicycle and pedestrian planning grant.
Seymour described the bicycle and pedestrian plan that is being developed as a living document that should be updated every five to 10 years.
Based on input received through community surveys, the need for more sidewalks, shared-use paths and trails; safety issues; and lack of bike facilities were among concerns, he said.
Draft recommendations from the surveys were presented on boards placed on easels, and participants were encouraged to place blue dots beside the issues important to them, or to make new recommendations.
A number of corridors and locations were noted as needing immediate improvement including North Main Street toward Airport Road, Mariam Boyd Elementary School to the Senior Center, Mariam Boyd to Franklin Street, Hayley-Haywood Park, Dollar General Complex, North Front Street at Ridgeway and “downtown.”
Based on the surveys completed from March through May, 136 people responded; 62 percent were female; most were over the age of 45; most live or work in Warrenton; and most currently walk in/around Warrenton, but don’t currently bike in/around Warrenton. Survey respondents cited poor maintenance of sidewalks and lack of connected sidewalks as top reasons discouraging them from walking more frequently. In regard to biking, respondents listed lack of bicycle lanes or shared lane markings, not owning a bicycle and lack of multi-use paths/trails as top reasons discouraging them from biking more frequently.
When asked about destinations they would most like to walk or bike to, survey respondents listed their top answers in this order: downtown, shopping/dining, park/recreation center, lake, library, and grocery store.
Seymour said that the bicycle and pedestrian plan is expected to be presented to the Warrenton Town Board for adoption during the board’s September meeting.
To view survey results, see the attached pdf file.
