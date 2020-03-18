LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Warren County 911 Telecommunicator Khadijah Thurman, second from left, holds flowers given to her by a Ridgeway family for her role in saving the life of a family member. Pictured, from the left, are Warren County 911 Coordinator Sheila Baskett, Thurman, 911 caller Terry Simpson and 911 Shift Supervisor Sanqueeshia Henderson.