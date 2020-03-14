In response to President Donald Trump’s declared national emergency on March 13, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services took action to aggressively respond to the Coronavirus.
In order to comply with CMS mandates, nursing homes nationwide are implementing restrictions. The Hundley Center at VCU Health CMH in South Hill, Va., is complying by suspending all visitation, starting today.
Residents have access to a private phone in their rooms. Dial 434-584, followed by the number 4 and the three digits of the resident’s room number. As the situation continues to evolve, further updates are expected to be provided.
