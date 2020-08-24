Raleigh resident and Warren County native Valerie D. Jordan has been reappointed as a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation.
Jordan was reappointed by Governor Roy Cooper and will continue to represent Division 5, which is comprised of Warren, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance, and Wake counties. She originally joined the Board of Transportation in 2017.
Jordan will work with the N.C. Department of Transportation staff to make decisions about transportation policies and priorities. She serves with 19 other individuals from across the state who represent each of NCDOT’s 14 geographical highway divisions and six areas of statewide interest.
The governor appoints members representing the 14 highway divisions, while the speaker of the N.C. House and the N.C. Senate President Pro-Tempore each appoint three at-large members.
Jordan is the owner and lead consultant of Hunter J Group, LLC. She brings more than 20 years of experience in development, account services, and project management to the Board of Transportation. Jordan previously worked as the US Services Renewals Manager at Cisco Systems in Research Triangle Park.
Jordan is a graduate of North Carolina Central University and earned a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Keller Graduate School of Management.
Jordan also serves on the Governor’s Advisory Council on Historically Utilized Businesses and the GoTriangle Board of Trustees.
