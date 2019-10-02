Multiple local fire departments, and visiting firefighters from the South Hill (Va.) Volunteer Fire Department, responded to this house fire around 5:30 p.m. Saturday as Warren County Firemen’s Day activities were wrapping up a few blocks away.
The home, down a narrow path off of West Franklin St., Warrenton, across from the former John R. Hawkins school campus, was destroyed, and five dogs inside perished. The cause of the fire was not known at press time.
