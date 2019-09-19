In observance of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Warren County Board of Elections has prepared materials to help local groups planning to hold registration drives.
Packets are available at the Warren County Board of Elections office in the John Graham annex building, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, which contain voter registration applications, pen and stickers.
Groups planning to obtain packets are asked to provide information about when and where their voter registration drives will take place so that the local board of elections office can report the information to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
For more information, call the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.