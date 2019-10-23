Alston Brothers, right, a student at Henderson Collegiate, Class of 2023, gets a lesson in civic leadership as he helps chair the Warren County Board of Commissioners’ work session on Oct. 16. Sitting beside him is Chairman Tare “T” Davis, who mentored Brothers during the meeting and took over the few times he needed to preside over votes and other procedural matters.
Brothers is the son of Torrey Brothers and Latarshia Turner-Brothers and the grandson of Marshall Brothers, Warren County’s public works director, and Joyce Long.
