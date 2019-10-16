The color pink filled the cafeteria and nearby hallways at Warren County High School on Saturday as members of Pink with a Passion held a fundraising event to increase awareness about breast cancer and to help ease the financial burden facing local patients.
The idea for the group developed from the experiences of breast cancer survivor Amena Wilson.
After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, she underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments, which ultimately put her cancer in remission. Then the bills started coming in.
“I tried to figure out what to do to cover the expenses,” Wilson said. “I thought of the idea of fundraising.”
Her fundraising efforts were so successful that she wondered if the same principles could help other cancer patients. Pink with a Passion was born. The group held its first fundraiser in 2018.
Many members of Pink with a Passion are breast cancer survivors, supporting each other as they battle the disease.
They include Veronica Bullock, who was diagnosed in January. She felt a lump in her breast, but it was some time before she saw a doctor. Bullock underwent a mastectomy in March.
Now, she encourages other women to go to the doctor if they feel that something is wrong, and to have annual mammograms.
“Don’t ever give up,” is Bullock’s message for women diagnosed with breast cancer. She encourages others to face the disease drawing upon strength from God, family, friends and cancer support groups.
Carlotta Woodard agreed. She was diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram in 2011. Woodard had a mastectomy and takes a pill form of chemotherapy. She battles through fatigue and other side efforts from her treatments to remain active, providing support for people as they face medical appointments. As Wilson’s neighbor, it was not long before she joined Pink with a Passion.
Among those participating in Saturday’s fundraiser to support group members was Larry Johnson, Wilson’s cousin. He said that he welcomes the opportunity to assist by whatever means he can.
“I don’t mind pitching in,” he said. “We help one another. It inspires me by helping others.”
Wilson’s cousin Cicily Marsh also volunteered for the event. After feeling a lump in her breast, she went to a doctor. Marsh underwent a mammogram, ultrasound and a biopsy to further test the suspicious tissue. The lump was diagnosed as cancer in June 2018.
After a lumpectomy, Marsh underwent radiation treatments. She was declared to be in remission after a mammogram in August of this year was clear of cancer.
Volunteers also included relatives of other Pink with a Passion members who repeated a common theme: cancer affects many people in the community, whether they are patients themselves or are the family members of people battling cancer.
Also participating in Saturday’s event was Dr. Margaret Brake, Warren County health director. She volunteered to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and to offer support for women battling breast cancer and their families.
As health director, she urges women to conduct monthly breast self exams and to have mammograms as recommended.
“If you notice anything unusual, get it checked out with a doctor,” Brake said.
Wilson’s sister-in-law Regina Smith volunteered in order to raise awareness about breast cancer and help other women. She noted that cancer has had a significant impact on her family.
“Quite a few members of my family passed away from breast cancer. Some survived,” she said.
Wilson’s cousin Sanchi Seward, a Pink with a Passion member, lost two cousins due to the disease. As a member of the group, she focuses on providing information about the disease, advocate for women battling cancer, and providing support.
Saturday’s fundraising event included fish plates, vendors, silent auctions and other activities.
On Monday, Wilson told the newspaper that the fundraiser was successful, with a steady flow of people throughout the day.
She noted that contributions are still being accepted and may be made by mailing them to Amena Wilson, 219 Cool Springs School Rd., Norlina, NC 27563; or by calling her at 252-213-5735 or Elaine White at 443-983-7472.
Proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser and additional contributions will be given to local residents undergoing chemotherapy or radiation treatments.
Pink with a Passion next turns its attention to plans for a cancer walk in the spring as the group continues its mission of helping the community battle the disease.
