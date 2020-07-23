Betty Jean Edwards Severance, 84, of Regal Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, at Moses Cone Hospital. There will be a private funeral service held Friday, July 24, at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Reidsville with Rev. Ryan Burris officiating. The funeral will be streamed for public viewing at 11 a.m. Friday morning at wilkersonfuneral.com. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memory Gardens. There will be no formal visitation.
Betty was born to the late Boyd and Elizabeth Hicks Edwards. As a young lady, her family worked together on the farm as sharecroppers. She would prime tobacco before and after school and learned the value of hard work. Out of high school, Betty was recruited by the FBI and was selected to work in Washington, D.C.
Later, she married the love of her life, William “Bill” Severance, on Nov. 4, 1954. She enjoyed being a wife and mother until joining the work force. She was employed by Rockingham County Schools as a teaching assistant for over 20 years. She was a longtime and faithful member of College Park Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Severance; brothers, Junior and Alan Edwards; and sister, Louise Paschal.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail Turner and husband, Rocky, Rhonda Wheeler and husband, Ron, and Kim Severance; son, David Severance and wife, Crystal; grandchildren, Clark Turner and wife, Sara, Leigh Wallace and husband, Jeremy, Dustin Wheeler and wife, Elizabeth, Nicki Wheeler, Erika Davis and fiancé, Zakk Johnson, Jon Davis and wife, Lynne, Reid Severance and wife, Sabrina, and Carter Severance; great-grandchildren, Evangeline Severance, Easton Wallace, Brady Davis, Chase Davis and Savanah Shurtleff; brothers, James Edwards and wife, Beulah; sister, Ann Moseley and husband, Earl; and a large extended family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at wilkersonfuneral.com.
