Johnny Wayne Hatchel, 55, of Henderson, died suddenly on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Wake Medical Center. The Rev. Philip Sharp, the Rev. Gary Bateman and the Rev. Danny Blasky will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Warrenton Church of God with burial to follow in the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Hatchel was a native of Warren County born to Arthur Gene and Malinda Campbell Hatchel.
Johnny Wayne was a member of Westwood Pentecostal Holiness Church and formerly of Warrenton Church of God. He loved the Lord and loved to sing to praise Him.
In addition to his mother, Malinda, and stepfather, Andy Roberson, Johnny Wayne is survived by his wife, Penny Parrish Hatchel; his children, Nathan Wayne Hatchel and wife, Lauren, of Franklinton, Shannon Michelle Lewis and husband, Daniel, of Mt. Olive, Ashley Nicole Wells and husband, Jonathan, of Norlina, Matthew Wayne Hatchel and fiancée, Wendy, of Middleburg and Victoria Ann-Lare Hatchel of the home; his brother, Anthony Dean Hatchel and wife, Gail, of Henderson; five grandchildren, Brooklyn, Trinity, Porter, Skylar and Landon; and two stepgrandchildren, Emma Wells and Haylee Wells.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the family for upcoming family needs.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made to blaylockfh.com.
