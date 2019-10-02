Mrs. Vivian Dorene Bond, 60, of Boydton, Va., died on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at VCU Hospital in Richmond, Va.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced at a later date by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
