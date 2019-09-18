Sept. 11, 1947—Sept. 12, 2019
Susan Jones of Ridgeway passed away on Sept. 12 after a valiant battle with ALS. She had just turned 72. A memorial service was held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeway on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. Following the memorial, Susan was laid to rest next to her mother at a graveside service.
Susan was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to Harold Harris and Mary Francis Shannon. She was loved and parented by Edna and Richard Seaman of Drewry.
An avid reader throughout her life, Susan’s childhood was enriched by many hours spent exploring the fictional adventures of popular sleuths like Nancy Drew. Known for her charisma, quick wit, and infectious laugh, Susan graduated from Middleburg High School, where her classmates voted her “wittiest” and “most popular.”
On Nov. 6, 1971, Susan married Ronald Earl Jones of Rocky Mount at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, her beloved house of worship in Ridgeway. Four years later, Susan would expand her family, giving birth to a single child who would go on to share her red hair and sense of humor.
Before and after motherhood, Susan made her career, and many of her closest friends, in banking, working for various financial institutions, including Southern National Bank, Community National Bank, First Citizens Bank, and BB&T. A lover of good books and bad television before and after retirement, when Susan wasn’t working on her lawn, she could be found in a comfortable chair, re-reading tales of Harry Potter or re-watching old episodes of “Dallas.”
Susan was preceded in death by her parents. In addition to her devoted husband of nearly 48 years, Susan is survived by her brothers, Bill Harris and Jerry LeRoy; her child, Jennifer Jones; and a well-loved brood of dogs and cats.
Susan was the fortunate recipient of much assistance in the final months of her disease, including loving care provided by close friends like Lilian Brauer, Betty Jean Morgan and Peggy Williams, as well as Pharmacist Woody King and the staff of Futrell Pharmacy in Warrenton.
The family requests donations be made to support the many adult caregivers in your networks or to Warren County Animal Ark, a shelter helping to find loving homes for dogs and cats in Warren County. Inquire where and how to send donations at: wcanimalark@warrencountync.gov.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Condolences to the family can be made at blaylockfh.com.
