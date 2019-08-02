William Starr “Billy” Fuller, Sr., 75, of Norlina, passed away Tuesday, July 30. The Rev. Bobby Harrell and Rev. Richard Booker, Teresa Wimbrow, and Tom Traylor will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Macon Baptist Church with burial to follow in Warren Dale Cemetery.
Billy had been a short-term resident of the rehab unit at Warren Hills Nursing Center following an extended period of illness. He was born in Norlina to the late Robert Henderson Fuller and Nita Britton Fuller on Feb. 8, 1944.
Billy grew up with a love of sports and played football, basketball, and baseball for Norlina High School under Coach Bob Price. He received All-Conference honors in all three sports as well as being selected for the 1962 North Carolina All East football team. Upon graduation from East Carolina University in 1966 with a degree in education, Billy returned home to Warren County where he taught seventh grade for 30 years.
Throughout his teaching career, he also coached and mentored countless numbers of young men in the sports of football, basketball, and baseball.
Billy served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years of his adult life before answering the call to begin a ministry with his friend Tommy Frazier for the residents of local nursing homes. The two friends led Sunday worship services as well as weekly Bible studies in various nursing homes over the years. In recent years, Billy led a Tuesday evening Bible study at Warren Hills Nursing Home. He was never hesitant to share his faith in Jesus with the people he met during this ministry and spoke often of the blessing that the residents were to him.
One of the greatest joys Billy ever had was that of being a granddaddy. He loved spending time with his three grandchildren, Sarah, Will, and Aydin. He looked forward to going to the Outer Banks each summer and spending time with his entire family. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play and participate in many different sports and activities.
Billy is survived by his wife, Brenda Jones Fuller; his children, Kimberly Fuller Burton and husband Greg; William Starr Fuller, Jr. and wife Leisa; two sisters, Ellen Fuller Gupton and husband Charles, and Bobbie Fuller Currie; and his three grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Burton, William Thomas Burton, and Aydin Glenn Swecker.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
